Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 529 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 101.4% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $217.37 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.57 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The company has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a PE ratio of 66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.42 and a 200-day moving average of $222.20.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 111.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,149.91. This represents a 25.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $2,238,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,334.21. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $11,029,300. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.