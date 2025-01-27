Brighton Jones LLC Purchases Shares of 6,995 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $978,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 50,459 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,263,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $59.10 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.53. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

