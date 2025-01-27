Brighton Jones LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA PSP opened at $71.33 on Monday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $57.54 and a 12 month high of $71.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $266.77 million, a PE ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.09.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.