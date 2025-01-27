WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in WEX by 0.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in WEX by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in WEX by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of WEX by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $207.00) on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.73.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 175 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total transaction of $33,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,334.08. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX opened at $181.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.33. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.51 and a 52 week high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.53. WEX had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

