Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,939,000 after acquiring an additional 40,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 27.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,658,000 after acquiring an additional 169,168 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,086,000 after buying an additional 133,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,170,000 after purchasing an additional 26,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 189,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,578,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $163.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.42. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $153.79 and a 12-month high of $200.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.00.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $432.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

MSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

