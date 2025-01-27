Brighton Jones LLC Takes Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Service Co. International by 14.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 37.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Service Co. International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth $897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE SCI opened at $77.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $89.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $4,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,588,694.63. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 56,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $4,831,893.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,563.80. The trade was a 33.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,655 shares of company stock worth $9,356,203 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

