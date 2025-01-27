Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $365,000 Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,723,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Lumentum from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lumentum from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $69.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

Insider Activity

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 29,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,542,188.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,209.52. The trade was a 34.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 41,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $3,733,879.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,205,542.80. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,797 shares of company stock worth $8,881,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $95.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $104.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.48). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 40.70%. The firm had revenue of $336.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.