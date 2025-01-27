Brighton Jones LLC Has $444,000 Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Zillow Group by 400.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 66.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $74,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on Z. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:Z opened at $80.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.02. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.21 and a 200-day moving average of $65.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $89,663.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,051.22. This represents a 3.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,187 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $235,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,026. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,689 shares of company stock worth $10,395,879. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

