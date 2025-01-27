2,192 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,192 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 4,323,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $639,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,710 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $481,170,000 after acquiring an additional 596,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,927 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $472,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $250,078,000 after acquiring an additional 144,579 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $233,349,000 after purchasing an additional 498,934 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $171.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $192.34.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The online travel company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.42 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 49.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,568,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,570,779.35. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $351,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,345,000. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,951 shares of company stock worth $5,045,310 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.96.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

