Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Garmin by 71.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $1,591,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Garmin by 7.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $214.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.20. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $119.15 and a 12-month high of $222.97.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 25.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $366,270.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,019.88. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $123,328.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,484.70. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

