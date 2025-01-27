Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New $398,000 Investment in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of BILL by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 34,491 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in BILL in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in BILL during the second quarter worth $3,440,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 602.3% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 52,758 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in BILL by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 344,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after acquiring an additional 230,435 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of BILL from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BILL from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BILL from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of BILL opened at $93.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.33 and a beta of 1.72. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.75.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $118,934.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,090.52. The trade was a 22.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,310. This represents a 75.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

