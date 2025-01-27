Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 3,868 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $692,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,089,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 935,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 73,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

