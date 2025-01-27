Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,123,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,265,000 after buying an additional 150,301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,792,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 467,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,372,000 after buying an additional 52,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 381,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after acquiring an additional 38,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBI opened at $77.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.53. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

