16,820 Shares in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39,777.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at $43,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.52.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

