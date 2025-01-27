NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the third quarter worth $25,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in NCR Voyix during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 25.6% during the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Shares of NYSE:VYX opened at $12.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60. NCR Voyix Co. has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.63.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). NCR Voyix had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. NCR Voyix’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

