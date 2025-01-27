Inspire Investing LLC Has $401,000 Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 34.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 237.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,709.74. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $234,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,203.84. The trade was a 14.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $542,110. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

United Bankshares Price Performance

UBSI stock opened at $38.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.22. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $44.43.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Further Reading

