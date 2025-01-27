Inspire Investing LLC Sells 771 Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Tanger were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Tanger by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tanger by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Tanger by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Tanger by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger alerts:

Tanger Stock Performance

NYSE SKT opened at $32.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49. Tanger Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $37.57.

Tanger Announces Dividend

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.31). Tanger had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is 127.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SKT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tanger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tanger from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tanger in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tanger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $108,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,179.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.