Inspire Investing LLC Has $401,000 Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth approximately $583,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,294,000 after purchasing an additional 433,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,041,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,515,000 after purchasing an additional 896,889 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZION has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $75,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,817.52. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $580,436.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,265,325.92. This represents a 9.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,184. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION opened at $58.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787,704.90 billion. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.75%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

