Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $144,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSLC opened at $119.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $121.00.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

