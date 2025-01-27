Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 227.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 782,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,836,000 after buying an additional 327,916 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHO opened at $24.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $24.53.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.