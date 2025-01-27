HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,721 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in HP by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,801,428 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,871,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,770,491 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $885,877,000 after buying an additional 2,477,977 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 11.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,184,306 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $508,791,000 after buying an additional 1,455,138 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of HP by 11.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,710,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $375,079,000 after buying an additional 1,089,848 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in HP by 7.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,581,422 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $307,816,000 after acquiring an additional 612,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $353,427.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,680.32. This represents a 13.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,002.50. This trade represents a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 273,035 shares of company stock worth $9,670,068. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.23.

HP Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $32.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.28%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

