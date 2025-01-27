Inspire Investing LLC Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Argan in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Argan by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Argan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,687,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Argan stock opened at $168.56 on Monday. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.94 and a 52 week high of $191.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.48. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.74. Argan had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. Argan’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Argan’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGX. StockNews.com lowered Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Argan in a report on Friday, December 6th.

In other Argan news, CEO David Hibbert Watson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.05, for a total value of $1,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,491,050.55. This represents a 16.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,050. This represents a 17.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,185 shares of company stock worth $3,105,359. Insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

