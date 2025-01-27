PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Position Raised by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 465.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total transaction of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,513.20. This represents a 12.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp downgraded PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $122.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.00 and a twelve month high of $145.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.11%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

