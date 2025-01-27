Brighton Jones LLC Takes Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 104.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.10.

NYSE:TRI opened at $163.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.16 and a fifty-two week high of $176.03. The company has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.16.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

