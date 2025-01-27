Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.55.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLIO Financial Planning bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 45,222 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 441.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 119,595 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

