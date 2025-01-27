Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 1,528 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in NRG Energy by 74.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $112.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $115.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. This trade represents a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

