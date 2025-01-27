Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 254.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,681,000 after purchasing an additional 191,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of OXM opened at $82.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.75 and its 200-day moving average is $84.45. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.24 and a fifty-two week high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.20). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,112.52. The trade was a 42.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on OXM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OXM

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.