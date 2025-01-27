Inspire Investing LLC Has $401,000 Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 534.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 2,431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Polaris by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Polaris by 19.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. KeyCorp cut Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Shares of PII opened at $53.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average of $72.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.53. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

