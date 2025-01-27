MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in MGE Energy by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

MGEE stock opened at $85.70 on Monday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $109.22. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.94.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $168.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

