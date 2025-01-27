Inspire Investing LLC Has $401,000 Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 68.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,324,000 after buying an additional 505,817 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 57.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,111,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,456,000 after acquiring an additional 404,884 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,967,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,976,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 3,120.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,296,000 after purchasing an additional 113,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $122.66 on Monday. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $95.50 and a twelve month high of $130.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.36.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $266.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McGrath RentCorp

In other news, Director William J. Dawson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. This trade represents a 83.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph F. Hanna sold 15,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $1,898,899.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,630,430.92. The trade was a 9.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,935 shares of company stock valued at $5,605,327. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGRC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. CJS Securities started coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

