PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stake Lifted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PMT stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $15.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 117.65%.

PMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

