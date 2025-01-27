Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,665 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IART. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 65.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,839 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 599.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:IART opened at $26.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -289.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $45.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $380.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IART. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $41,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,357.12. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

