Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,671 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDA. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in IDACORP by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 2,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 35.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

Shares of IDA opened at $109.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.05). IDACORP had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $528.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 63.82%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

