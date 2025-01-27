Inspire Investing LLC Has $401,000 Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 37.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Knowles by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Knowles by 10.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Knowles to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

Knowles Price Performance

KN stock opened at $19.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Knowles

In related news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 3,762 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $73,208.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,312.26. The trade was a 5.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 157,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $2,993,127.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,576,848.04. This represents a 16.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,500 over the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles Profile

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.