Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Holdings Lifted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 171.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 26,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Kforce by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $55.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $74.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Kforce had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The firm had revenue of $353.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

