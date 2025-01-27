Inspire Investing LLC Has $401,000 Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen upgraded Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Vertical Research downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $67.48 on Monday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $77.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.68. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 42.77%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

