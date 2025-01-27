Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.06% of Herbalife worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Herbalife by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 966,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 499,572 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Herbalife by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 32,572 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 63.7% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Shares of HLF opened at $6.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.18. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.38. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

