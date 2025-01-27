Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 42.3% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the third quarter worth $357,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Calavo Growers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of CVGW opened at $23.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $427.80 million, a PE ratio of -399.67 and a beta of 0.59. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $169.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.99 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,333.33%.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

