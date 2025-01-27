Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,694,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,435,000 after purchasing an additional 280,255 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,807,000 after buying an additional 271,398 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,443,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 422,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 122,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 98,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $50.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $324.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.57 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

