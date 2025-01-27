Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stock Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 9.1% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 508.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

HBNC opened at $16.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $724.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.