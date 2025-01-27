Inspire Investing LLC Has $401,000 Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 885,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,176,000 after purchasing an additional 322,578 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 37,734.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 141,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 141,128 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 211,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 105,670 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,288,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,522,000 after buying an additional 78,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth $2,362,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $32.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $36.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.85.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIBK. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $662,811.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,817,561.82. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $222,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 958,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,768,707.80. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,837 shares of company stock worth $1,839,583 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

