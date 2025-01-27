Inspire Investing LLC Sells 4,811 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Coursera by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 67.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 11.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Coursera by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $8.65 on Monday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $41,676.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,580.06. This represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coursera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Coursera from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Coursera

Coursera Profile

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.