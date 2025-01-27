Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,096 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 228,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 582,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,193,000 after buying an additional 140,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $17.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.16%.

ALEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

(Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.