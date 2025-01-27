Inspire Investing LLC Has $401,000 Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Employers by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Employers by 15.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Employers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Employers by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Employers by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EIG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Employers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Employers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $49.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $48.97. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Employers had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Employers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

