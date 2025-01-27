Inspire Investing LLC Has $401,000 Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the second quarter worth about $1,060,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 6.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Saul Centers Price Performance

Shares of BFS opened at $36.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $883.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.32). Saul Centers had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 128.26%.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

