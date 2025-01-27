The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brink’s by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,758,000 after acquiring an additional 82,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 517,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,894,000 after purchasing an additional 51,128 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,308,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 292,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,862,000 after buying an additional 48,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brink’s

In related news, EVP James K. Parks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $386,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,550.53. This represents a 26.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Brink’s Stock Performance

NYSE:BCO opened at $93.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.58. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $79.03 and a 1-year high of $115.91.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

