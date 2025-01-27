ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $131.88 on Monday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.69 and a 52 week high of $154.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.88.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.12%.

ESE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ESCO Technologies

About ESCO Technologies

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.