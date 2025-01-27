Inspire Investing LLC Trims Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 6.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 97.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 19,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $50.26 on Monday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $60.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on AMERISAFE from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

