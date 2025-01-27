Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,019 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 0.07% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $159,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 179.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 97,016 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $5.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $479.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.76.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $394.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

