Inspire Investing LLC Has $401,000 Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 752.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $55,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

BDN opened at $5.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $924.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.34. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -33.33%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

